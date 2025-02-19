"I don't know if Logan can" - Kevin Nash feels Logan Paul is nowhere near top AEW star 

Despite not being from a pro wrestling background, Logan Paul has proved himself inside the ring. But WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes the social media star isn't nearly as good as AEW star Kenny Omega.

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio on RAW to qualify for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber. At one point during the match, he executed a maneuver reminiscent of AEW star Hangman Page, which drew significant negative reactions from the fans.

It also led to an old 2024 clip of The Cleaner criticizing Paul's in-ring talent going viral on social media again. In the clip, Omega stated that the YouTube influencer wouldn't have survived the G1 climax bouts.

Kevin Nash addressed the incident this incident in a recent edition of Kliq This podcast:

“I watched a clip the other day and it was Kenny Omega was talking about Logan Paul. They showed Logan Paul walking up a corridor, and he made the reference that he was the greatest worker in the world. He said, ‘He’s athletic, but send him to New Japan for a tour and have him go out and give you a banger every night. He can’t do that.’ Go work someplace where you got the guy sitting across from you is going, ‘Don’t understand. Don’t understand,’ and you’re going, ‘I’m trying to get my sh*t in.’"

Big Daddy Cool then talked about how Kenny Omega is better than Logan Paul. Therefore, if he had to wrestle anyone out of the two then he'd pick the AEW star:

"That’s the difference, and Kenny knows that. If I had to tomorrow at 65 years old, if I had to have a match with Logan or Kenny, I’m gonna pick Kenny because I know Kenny can work without a f*cking net, and I don’t know if Logan can. From what I’ve heard from people that worked with him, he can’t.” [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Check out the video below:

Hangman Paul slammed Logan Paul for copying his moves

It wasn't the first time, Logan Paul seemed to have copied Hangman Page's moves. Paul has previously used Hangman's iconic Buckshot Lariat. This did not sit well with the AEW star. Page took to social media to addressed the situation, expressing his frustration with the former WWE United States Champion.

"I hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool," wrote Page.

AEW is in the process of building a new feud between Hangman Page and MJF. The two stars have had a few confrontations over the past weeks. With each passing week, tensions between them seem to be rising exponentially.

