When Roman Reigns broke character after a loud scream from AEW star on RAW

Roman Reigns is one of the hottest stars in WWE right now and is on top of the proverbial mountain when it comes to pro wrestling. Ever since he made his debut, he has been portrayed as a serious character, especially during his time in The Shield.

As The Tribal Chief, apart from a few instances sporadically, Roman has maintained his aura and had this serious persona which makes his character intriguing and engrossing. It is not often that Reigns breaks character but there was once he did, which involved former WWE, and current AEW, star Paul Wight aka The Big Show.

The Big Dog took on The Big Show in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules in 2015 when Roman broke character. The Big Show climbed up the ropes to execute an aerial move on Reigns, only for the latter to thwart it. This made the world’s largest athlete fall directly on the turnbuckle, and hurt himself in a rather uncomfortable place.

Immediately after that, Big Show let out a loud scream in anguish that made Roman Reigns break character for a moment, as he burst out laughing. It was one of the few moments when the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion broke character in rather hilarious circumstances. [From 10:30]

The match ended with Roman Reigns getting the win after he flipped the announcers table on his opponent, rendering The Big Show motionless and stuck under the weight of the table.

Ric Flair says Roman Reigns is not the real Tribal Chief

When Ric Flair speaks, you listen and he had a resounding message for Roman Reigns. The WWE legend and Hall of Famer took to Twitter and posted a rather humbling message for Reigns, which is quite hard to argue with.

Flair posted a picture with former WWE star Haku, stating he was the real Tribal Chief. He tweeted:

The REAL Tribal Chief! I Don’t Think @WWERomanReigns Will Argue With That! WOOOOO!

Like Roman, Haku has Samoan ancestry as he hails from the island of Tonga in the South Pacific. While Haku did not win as many titles as Roman, he was most definitely a feared opponent in-ring and had an almost mythical aura about him outside the ring.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns responds to Ric Flair’s tweet, and if he does, what will his reaction be.

