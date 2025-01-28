When Shane McMahon provoked AEW star forcing him to break wrestling rules

WWE veteran Shane McMahon used to carry himself inside the squared circle uniquely. His rebellious character always intrigued the audience. A social media clip of him and AEW star Chris Jericho has recently been making rounds.

WWE Survivor Series 2016 had one of the best build-ups in recent memory. The RAW team consisted of Bruan Strowman, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, and they went up against Shane McMahon, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. The match was filled with thrill and entertainment.

During one instance, while Jericho and McMahon were squaring off, the latter hit back-to-back punches to the AEW star. This annoyed Chris, and he proceeded to give Shane-O-Mac a receipt by hitting him across the face hard twice, blurring the rules between reel and reality. While his team won, the match particularly didn't end well for McMahon as he was knocked out by a Spear from Roman Reigns and could not continue.

Take a look at the clip below:

Former WWE employee believes Shane McMahon held meetings with Tony Khan on behalf of Vince McMahon

Since Shane's picture with Tony Khan went viral last year, fans were convinced he would soon join AEW. However, many wondered what the meeting was really about.

While speaking on Hannibal TV, Vince Russo stated that Vince McMahon wanted to initiate talks with AEW and sent his son to propose a deal.

"Honestly, I think that was all about perhaps Vince dipping his toe in the water to see if AEW may be for sale and maybe Shane was the front guy because obviously Vince would have not been able to publicly pursue this," the former WWE employee said.

It remains to be seen if Shane-O-Mac will ever step foot in AEW since he hasn't made any move in recent months.

