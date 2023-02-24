When Sheamus interrupted a current AEW star in the bedroom

Sheamus is a veteran on the WWE roster, having enjoyed multiple world title reigns, one of which coming against now-AEW star Bryan Danielson. That wouldn't be the only incident between the pair to come at Bryan's expense.

Bryan Danielson spent years with WWE prior to his current run in AEW. He reigned as the WWE Champion on four occasions, as well as a reign with the World Heavyweight Championship. His maiden world title run with the 'Big Gold Belt' came to an end in under 20 seconds at WrestleMania 28 at the hands of Sheamus.

Danielson detailed another time the Irishman had been a thorn in his side. He wrote in his autobiography about a time when the Celtic Warrior interrupted Bryan's first attempt to get intimate with his now-wife, Brie Bella.

"The next week, Raw was in Fresno, California, and it was the first time we attempted to have s*x... After dinner, Brie and I came back to my room and started doing the adult stuff - I will spare you the details. We were naked and about to do our thing when all of a sudden we heard the sound of the door handle turning and then the door popped open. Brie jumped under the covers as Teddy [Ted Dibiase Jr] and Sheamus barged into the room, inebriated as can be, with the 'Ahhh, fella' and all that. This was one of the rare moments when I got really, really mad," Bryan Danielson wrote.

Luckily, it did little to stunt their relationship's progress. The AEW star and the former Divas Champion are now married with two children.

How did the AEW star react to the intrusion?

The American Dragon further described the situation after Sheamus and Ted Dibiase Jr. had burst into his bedroom. Bryan detailed that he was so angry that he attempted to kick Dibiase in the face while Sheamus sat Brie on the bed.

"I let out an angry 'What the f***?' and butt-a** naked, from the end of the bed. I went to up-kick Teddy in the face. Meanwhile, Sheamus had sat down on the bed next to Brie, who was under the blanket, and was patting her on the head. Within a few minutes, I was able to get them out of the room, but sat there confused as to how a night that started so great could end like this. After that, Brie and I gave up and ended up just going to sleep."

The night didn't end the way the future married couple would have wanted, with the pair opting to get some rest after the hilariously embarrassing ordeal.

