When Triple H joined forces with Vince and Shane McMahon to batter AEW star on WWE RAW

While WWE CCO Triple H was known to have quite a ruthless persona during his time as an active wrestler, he once went the extra mile to beat down a future AEW star alongside Vince and Shane McMahon.

The iconic feud between The Game and Randy Orton's Legacy faction is perhaps one of the better known storylines of both stars. The rivalry went on to become one of the most intense feuds in WWE history, going as far as Triple H breaking into Randy's home to attack him in a segment. However, Randy Orton's ability to outnumber Triple H at every turn proved too much for the babyface.

The Game was finally joined by Shane McMahon and Vince himself as the trio stared down The Legacy in the ring. To get to Orton, they mowed over a security team in a rather violent manner. One of the guards was none other than current AEW star Keith Lee.

As fans are aware, Keith Lee went on to become a major name in NXT before jumping ship to AEW. He has also bagged the World Tag Team titles in Tony Khan's promotion alongside Swerve Strickland.

The AEW star recently talked about his dream WWE match

While Keith Lee had a notable run in NXT, there was one match he apparently never got to wrestle at Stamford-based promotion.

The AEW star recently appeared in an interview on The Masked Man Show and talked about a potential WWE match with Kurt Angle.

"For as long as I could remember, my number one dream match was against Kurt Angle. When I tell you I had an entire match in my head of things I wanted to happen. I wanted 20, 30 minutes [with him]." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

As of now, the Limitless One is allied with Dustin Rhodes in a feud against his former Tag Team Partner, Swerve Strickland. It remains to be seen what is next for The Limitless One.

