Top AEW Star wanted a "dream match" against Kurt Angle before leaving WWE

For many, Kurt Angle is one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. One performer who admires the former Olympian is Keith Lee, who recently named him as his number-one dream opponent.

Angle is widely considered one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, and was known for getting a great match out of all his opponents, no matter their shape or size.

During a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Keith Lee stated why the Olympic Gold Medalist was his dream match.

"For as long as I could remember, my number one dream match was against Kurt Angle. When I tell you I had an entire match in my head of things I wanted to happen. I wanted 20, 30 minutes [with him]." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite Keith Lee's desire to face Angle, the two stars never crossed paths, with the Hall of Famer retiring from the ring in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle is set to go under the knife

Having suffered multiple serious injuries over the years, the 54-year-old's body has plenty of signs of wear and tear from all the brutal matches that he has been involved in.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion revealed that he is set to undergo back surgery.

"They’re not going to do any fusion or anything like that, thank God," Angle said. "They’re going to clean it out. They’re going to clean all the arthritis out because I have a nerve going down my leg and it’s bothering me. There’s pain in my lower back. So, they’re going to clean all that stuff out, take the bone chips out, the calcium and stuff like that. He said I should be good to go after that. He said it might not relieve all the lower back pain, but you’re not going to feel the pain running down your leg." (H/T Wrestling News)

Angle recently made his return to WWE television, as he appeared on Monday Night RAW to celebrate the red brand's 30th anniversary.

