When Triple H revealed AEW star’s biggest in-ring fear

AEW and Triple H have had many run-ins. Although the WWE CCO has not constantly directly attacked certain wrestlers from the rival company, the fans were quick to point this out.

The case of Will Ospreay comes to mind. After Triple H suggested that Will was not too keen on working at the pace of WWE, the AEW star took shots at his wife, Stephanie, and it turned rather ugly.

However, a while back, The Game spoke about another AEW star, Ricochet. The latter has been on the heel arc of his character over the last few months, and the one thing that has stood out is his awkwardness with the mic.

Triple H pointed that out when he spoke to Sitting in Gorilla when he said:

“Because Ricochet is a great in-ring performer that was, the same thing he was petrified to put a microphone in his hand and have to talk with it. If I said to him look at the jib camera he’d be like, ‘What’s a jib camera?’” [H/T BodySlam.net]

The fans have pointed out flaws in Ricochet’s AEW run so far. He has been struggling with this since his time in WWE.

Bill Apter doesn't think Ricochet will be a main event star in AEW

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter is known to give his honest opinion on things about wrestling, and he did just that when he spoke about Ricochet.

He said that the former WWE star does not have it in him to be a main event star. Speaking on a recent edition of the Backstage Pass, he said:

“I think it's too far gone to make him an upper level. I just don't think the fans are going to buy it. I do like, you know, they just got the whole heel persona and maybe, he's a member of MVP's gang there at this point, you know, since he keeps showing off the business card, but I just don't see him up in the main event.”

Apter has seen a lot of wrestlers during his time as a journalist, and this is something that Ricochet could use as fuel to become an even bigger star.

