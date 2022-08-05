All Out is the third of AEW's four major annual pay-per-views, falling after Revolution in February-March, Double or Nothing in May, and prior to Full Gear in November.

This year, however, All Out will be the fourth major event following the inter-promotional spectacle that was AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Not much is known about the event and its card as of yet, with a month of AEW programming still yet to pass.

Fans can expect Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara to be on the show after the Mad King called out the Spanish God during this week's Dynamite. It has also been confirmed that the Trios Championship tournament will culminate at the September event.

So when and where will AEW All Out 2022 take place?

This year's All Out will kick off on Sunday, September 4th at 8PM EST (5PM PST) as it returns to the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Like previous years, 2022's event will take place on Labor Day weekend.

The NOW Arena has become something of a home venue for All Out, having hosted it three out of four times in All Elite Wrestling's history.

The venue was referred to as the Sears Center in 2019 when All Out was first hosted, and took place in August as opposed to September. The 2020 event had to be staged at Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the pandemic.

What happened at AEW All Out last year?

Last year's All Out featured 10 matches with the Buy-In pre-show included. The main event saw Kenny Omega successfully defend his AEW world title against Christian Cage, who had defeated the Cleaner for the IMPACT title just weeks prior.

The Chicago event also saw hometown hero CM Punk make his in-ring return against Darby Allin, winning his first wrestling match in seven years. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho managed to stay in the game as he defeated MJF in a career-threatening match.

The Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers tore the place down with a steel cage match for the tag titles. Fenix and Penta ended the Bucks' reign on the night, and it became one of the most talked about matches of the year.

Elsewhere, Britt Baker retained her women's title against Kris Statlander, and Miro did the same for his TNT title against Eddie Kingston in a hard-hitting show opener.

All Out last year also witnessed four major debuts. Minoru Suzuki debuted to confront Jon Moxley, who had just outlasted another Japanese legend in Satoshi Kojima. Ruby Soho appeared as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royal, last eliminating Thunder Rosa to secure a shot at Baker's title.

But perhaps the more memorable moments came when Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson declared their All Elite status, having both left WWE to make the switch.

