"When will you debut in WWE?""OHHHHH ???????" - Roman Reigns' family member teasing AEW debut has sent fans into a frenzy

Another of Roman Reigns' Samoan relatives, Zilla Fatu, has teased heading to AEW with one of his cousins Jacob Fatu. Fans were ecstatic with the possibility of members of the Anoa'i Family heading to AEW.

Zillu Fatu has another thing to be known aside from being related to the Bloodline, as he was the son of WWE legend Umaga. He and MLW's Jacob Fatu were the other prominent wrestlers in the Samoan Bloodline outside the quartet in WWE.

On Twitter, Zilla tweeted, tagging both AEW and his cousin Jacob Fatu, as he seemingly teased their appearance for the promotion. Fans have given their reactions to this and were suddenly intrigued by the possibility.

Several fans did not need long messages to express their excitement, as many were surprised by such a direct tweet. Also, the hint of bringing along prominent MLW star Jacob Fatu got the fans going.

A fan agreed that he should go to AEW, suggesting he should be a champion on the promotion while tagging Tony Khan.

On the other hand, some fans believed he should go to WWE instead and be the one to put Roman Reigns in his place and dethrone the Tribal Chief.

"Yo @Zillafatu, how about u debut in @WWE and dethrone your cousin @WWERomanReigns cuz that man has done nothin but bully and torment people you need to put an end to that s**t," another fan replied.

Zilla Fatu previously called out Roman Reigns and the Bloodline

Zilla Fatu recently made his debut just last month. He was the latest of the Anoa'i Family members who made their wrestling debut and immediately made an impact.

After his match, he was interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm. He mentioned how he wished to have a match with each member of the Bloodline in WWE. If he were to head to WWE, this could be a real possibility.

"In pro wrestling, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns. That's my aim."

Zilla Fatu's debut can be seen in the video below.

Currently, all of wrestling has its attention focused on The Bloodline and the developments of its storyline. But outside of the four main members in WWE, could their other relatives make an impact of their own?

What are your thoughts on Zilla and Jacob Fatu possibly debuting in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

