Anoa'i Family member calls out Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline in WWE immediately after his debut; gauntlet thrown down

When you're a member of the Anoa'i Family, all roads seem to lead to Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. A recently debuted Zilla Fatu has now named every member of the Bloodline as his dream opponent and thrown down the gauntlet.

Zilla Fatu is the son of Umaga. He made his debut at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling tonight and won his match. He even used his father's Samoan Spike to put his opponent away.

However, more than that, after winning his match while being interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm, he spoke up about his plans after the show. He already has his eyes on WWE, and not only on that, but on matches against Jey and Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa.

"In pro wrestling, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns. That's my aim." (3:36 - 3:44)

The gauntlet has been laid down. Now, how will the Bloodline members answer?

Clearly, Fatu is going after his own family members and has no issues in doing so. Whether they will accept or not remains to be seen. It's unlikely WWE will give him the jet engines at this time, as he will likely still be working in ROW until he has found his feet.

Bill Apter spoke about Zilla Fatu making it to WWE and being a part of the Roman Reigns and Bloodline story

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter spoke about Zilla Fatu getting groomed by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to make it to Bloodline story with Roman Reigns. He also mentioned the same for Jacob Fatu, who is in MLW at the moment.

"Also, I heard Booker T has booked for his promotion the son of Umaga [Zilla]. So they would be grooming him to come in as part of this whole Bloodline thing. Also, Jacob Fatu from MLW. There's a lot going on," said Bill Apter.

For the time being, Zilla remains in ROW, while Jacob is doing well in MLW.

Do you see Zilla Fatu facing the Bloodline stars in WWE soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here