The Bloodline's potential next member is currently being groomed by WWE Hall of Famer, says legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about how WWE legend Booker T has taken the potential next member of The Bloodline and Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, under his wing.

Umaga was one of the most dominant and feared performers in WWE history. The Anoa'i family member's untimely passing in 2009 sent shockwaves through the industry. It was recently revealed that the former champion's son, Zilla Fatu, was training under the tutelage of Booker T.

He's set to make his in-ring debut at Reality of Wrestling's Summer of Champions show on July 15, 2023. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter spoke about Booker T grooming Zilla Fatu to possibly become a part of The Bloodline down the line.

The veteran journalist also discussed Jacob Fatu, another member of the Anoa'i family who works for MLW.

"Also, I heard Booker T has booked for his promotion the son of Umaga [Zilla]. So they would be grooming him to come in as part of this whole Bloodline thing. Also, Jacob Fatu from MLW. There's a lot going on," said Bill Apter. [4:19 - 4:36]

Jacob Fatu is open to joining The Bloodline in WWE

Back in April, in an interview, Jacob Fatu revealed he was interested in joining WWE and working alongside other members of The Bloodline. Furthermore, the 31-year-old mentioned just how proud he was of his brothers, Roman Reigns and The Usos, and that he enjoyed watching them perform on TV every week.

"I'll leave it in God's hands. Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely, but then again, I didn't expect to be at MLW this long. It's really in God's hands. I'm thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like, Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that. There ain't no telling," said Jacob.

Now that The Bloodline has crumbled with The Usos breaking away, Jacob Fatu showing up could bolster its standing and inject fresh blood into the stable.

