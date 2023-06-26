Is Zilla Fatu the son of the deceased WWE legend Umaga? Know the 'Bloodline'

Zilla Fatu is one wrestler that many fans are looking out for due to his father. Although he is one of the newest Anoa'i members to be added to the sport, it seems his genes could easily pick up.

Zilla Fatu's father is none other than the WWE legend Umaga. The late wrestler wrestled at the Stamford-based promotion from 2001-2003 and again from 2006-2009. He, unfortunately, passed away on December 2009 at the age of 36 years old.

Last year, it was announced that Zilla Fatu followed in his father's footsteps and began training under Booker T's guidance at Reality of Wrestling. He is set to make his in-ring debut on July 15, 2023, at the Humble Civic Center for ROW's Summer of Champions event.

What did Zilla Fatu's father, Umaga, say about his kids wrestling like him?

Zilla Fatu with his cousins, The Usos and Solo Sikoa

It's not new to see children of wrestling legends follow in their parent's footsteps in the sport, especially in the case of the Anoa'i family. While most are supportive, that wasn't the case for Umaga.

As previously revealed by Zilla Fatu, his father did not want any of his children to follow him in the sport. Later, he added he wasn't initially interested in pursuing a career but was inspired after seeing The Bloodline succeed in WWE.

The 22-year-old then revealed that he called people in the industry, like Booker, Shelton Benjamin, and Charlie Haas, for assistance. They asked him to get permission from his mother, which Zilla initially turned down as it was his life. However, his mother was very supportive.

Why did it take a while for Umaga's youngest son to begin wrestling training?

Fatu began his wrestling training quite late compared to the rest of his family members currently active in professional wrestling. However, he had some valid reasons.

Zilla spent six years at the Texas State Penitentiary after he was charged with aggravated robbery when he was only 15. He was only released in March of last year. Although fans still have to know much more about the up-and-coming wrestler, he has been pretty open about his difficulties with the law through his YouTube Channel.

It will be interesting to see how Zilla will perform for his upcoming in-ring debut. However, it's hard to see it be less than successful due to the support he has received from his blood family and family from the sport.

