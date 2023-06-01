"I don't know if you or anybody else know" - Zilla Fatu reveals surprise about WWE legend Umaga

Zilla Fatu recently disclosed that his late father, WWE legend Umaga, did not want his children to enter the wrestling business.

Umaga had two runs in the Stamford-based company. During his first run, he competed as Jamal, one-half of 3-Minute Warning. However, he was released from his contract in June 2003. About three years later, he returned to the company as The Samoan Bulldozer Umaga. Zilla Fatu's father spent another three years in WWE, during which he held the Intercontinental Title twice. Nevertheless, he was let go again in June 2009. Later that same year, Umaga sadly passed away.

Umaga's son, Zilla, recently started training to become a professional wrestler at Booker T's promotion Reality of Wrestling. In an interview, Fatu revealed that his father did not want any of his children to become wrestlers.

"I don't know if you or anybody else know, my dad did not want none of his kids into wrestling. My dad, that was a no, like he used to tell us, 'hey, you guys are not going wrestling," he said. [From 7:16 to 7:42]

Zilla Fatu decided to pursue wrestling after watching The Bloodline on WWE TV

Zilla Fatu did not initially think about pursuing a wrestling career. However, he started thinking about the idea when he watched The Bloodline on top of WWE.

In the same interview, Zilla disclosed that he contacted Booker T, Shelton Benjamin, and Charlie Haas to ask them if he could become a professional wrestler.

"I end up making a couple of phone calls whenever I came home, I called Booker. I called him. I called Shelton Benjamin. I called Charlie Haas. And I just asked them, I asked them do they think it's appropriate for me to do wrestling right now and they were like, 'man, you gotta ask you mom.' And I'm like, why do I have to ask my mom? Like why, it's my life. But I asked my mom and she was very supportive," he said. [From 6:34 to 7:15]

