Why did WWE Legend Umaga's son spend six years in prison?

Zilla Fatu, the youngest son of WWE legend Umaga, was recently announced as one of the newest additions to the wrestling business. Compared to the rest of his family members, he wasn't able to wrestle or train in earlier years because he was in a penitentiary for six years.

The Anoa'i family is one of the most famous wrestling families out there. Some of their most recognized wrestlers are The Rock, Rikishi, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and more. They also have family members outside WWE, one of them being Jacob Fatu, and Zilla was recently added to the mix.

Although not much is still known about the 22-year-old, he has been pretty open about his experiences with the law. He would document and share his encounters with the law through his YouTube Channel. Zilla Fatu even shared that he spent six years at the Texas State Penitentiary after he was charged with aggravated robbery at the age of 15, until his release in March 2022.

Fatu also opened up about how he also spent some time in juvenile detention in his teenage years but didn't consider it "doing time." During this period, he and his three friends were placed in separate cells at the Clemens Unit. Despite all of this, it looks like he is now ready for a new start in his life.

Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey.

Other family members of Umaga and multiple WWE Superstars react to Zilla Fatu's wrestling training announcement

Interestingly, Umaga had appeared at the Booker T-owned wrestling promotion at some point in his career, which will surely make the experience for Zilla quite special. Still, it looks like he also has support in high places.

One of the first people to congratulate Zilla for beginning his wrestling career was Jacob Fatu, famously known for his time in MLW.

"‼️BLOODLINE JUST KEEPS GETTING STRONGER WELCOME MY UNCLE RIP #UMAGA YOUNGEST SON #ZILLAFATU 💯✊🏽‼️"

Another personality who acknowledged Zilla was WWE star Shelton Benjamin. The Usos also took to Twitter to claim that Umaga's youngest son is "up next."

Reality of Wrestling has crafted some of the most notable new wrestling stars of this generation through the guidance of Booker T, one of them being NXT star Roxanne Perez. Since Zilla has just started his journey, it may take a while before he joins his family members in the Stamford-based promotion if he decides to continue his wrestling career.

