The Usos' latest tweet about 22-year-old Zilla Fatu has resulted in fans speculating about the young gun joining The Bloodline somewhere down the line.

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, is aspiring for a pro-wrestling career. The promising star has begun training at "Reality Of Wrestling," founded by Booker T in 2005.

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin recently welcomed Fatu to the school with a tweet. The post received a response from the official Twitter handle of The Usos. The twins hinted at Fatu becoming a member of The Bloodline in the distant future.

"He’s up next," Usos tweeted.

You can check out the post below:

The Usos' tweet received a barrage of responses from WWE fans, and most of them were quite excited at the prospect.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Hussein @whoishussein_ 🩸 @WWEUsos The Bloodline getting stronger each day @WWEUsos The Bloodline getting stronger each day ☝️🩸

Ryan Hayes @RJHayes97 @WWEUsos He's gonna be the one to bring the bloodline down @WWEUsos He's gonna be the one to bring the bloodline down

Xéna @Xenafm @WWEUsos The bloodline just keeps on growing and just keeps on coming here you got this little uso @WWEUsos The bloodline just keeps on growing and just keeps on coming here you got this little uso

The Bloodline currently comprises six members

At present, Bloodline is hands down the most powerful faction in all of WWE. Led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the stable includes Jey & Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Not long ago, Roman Reigns spoke about why The Bloodline is special. Here's what The Tribal Chief said:

“We can take anything, anything, and make it good. That’s why the Bloodline, the Tribal Chief, is so special. Because we’ve taken more chicken sh*t and made chicken salad than anybody in the history of this business.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

At 22 years old, Zilla Fatu has quite a long road ahead of him before he makes it to The Bloodline. Fatu's father, Umaga, was one of the most dominant performers in WWE during his stint in the company back in 2006-09.

Umaga won the Intercontinental title on two occasions and had memorable feuds with the likes of John Cena, Bobby Lashley, and Jeff Hardy. His biggest accomplishment was taking on Lashey in "The Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. The match and the hype surrounding it helped WWE create a new pay-per-view buy rate record of 1.2 million buys. The record was broken five years later by WrestleMania 28, headlined by John Cena vs. The Rock.

It remains to be seen if Zilla Fatu will carry on his father's legacy as a successful WWE Superstar.

What are your thoughts on Fatu possibly joining Reigns' stable in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes