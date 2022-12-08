5 things you need to know about WWE legend Umaga's son Zilla Fatu

The wrestling world recently learned that Zilla Fatu, the youngest son of WWE legend Umaga, has begun his wrestling training, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for the 22-year-old.

Umaga has had a remarkable run with the global juggernaut company, albeit short-lived compared to many of his peers. After joining WWE in 2002 under the name Jamal, the late WWE legend was released from the company a year later, in June 2003.

His most recognizable run came when he returned in 2006, repackaged as Umaga, along with manager Armando Alejandro Estrada.

Despite his short career span, some of his matches are so good that it's hard to leave him out of our memories. Umaga's last-man standing match against John Cena at Royal Rumble 2007 was arguably his best match. The height of the violence displayed and the unique climax is highlights of the bout.

The Samoan Bulldozer even had notable matches against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 23, Triple H in Street Fight at Cyber Sunday 2007, Jeff Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere at One Night Stand 2008, and CM Punk in Strap match at Extreme Rules 2009.

Umaga sadly passed away on December 4, 2009, due to a heart attack.

On December 7, 2022, Reality of Wrestling, run by another WWE legend, Booker T, announced via tweet that Zilla Fatu is making a move to train for wrestling.

Read on as we have listed some things we know about the promising young talent.

#5. Fatu spent six years at Texas State Penitentiary

While not much information on Zilla Fatu is available on the internet, the 22-year-old has documented his time behind bars on his YouTube channel. He was recently released from prison, where he spent six years in incarceration.

The Anoaʻi family member himself revealed that he was charged with aggravated robbery at the age of 15 and ended up locked up as a juvenile in a Texas prison for six years until his release on March 24, 2022.

#4. He has been open about his experiences with the law

Fatu has been open about his time in jail and has shared posts on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok about starting out fresh and his life experiences.

Before he spent time in the Clemens Unit in Texas, he had first gone to juvenile detention, although Fatu didn't consider it "doing time."

He and his three friends were placed in individual cells at the Clemens Unit. On his first day in jail, he chose not to have dinner served there. Fatu recalled how agitated and angry he was with himself and where he had gotten to in life.

After spending his entire teenage life behind bars, he is not looking to run away as he has begun to work on a new life ahead.

His mother, four brothers, and best friend (as seen on his channel) are his closest people, and they all must be proud of his newfound life.

#3. He has revealed small details about himself on his YouTube channel

"This free world is beautiful" Photo taken from Zilla Fatu's YouTube channel

Zilla posted a video in November 2022, talking about the many habits he picked up while in prison. Waking up early, being observant, and developing good communication skills were among the good ones.

Several small details about him were also revealed. First off, he has a pet dog he calls Nina. Secondly, he read his first book in prison. It's little details like this that makes him familiar to the people out there and gradually build a following.

There is an underdog story here that people all over the world can easily connect with.

#2. Training under Reality of Wrestling will begin shortly

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. https://t.co/uBmPqpznqF

Booker T's school of wrestling is known to have groomed some of the finest young talents of the current generation, and Fatu will be no different.

He just signed with the training school and is yet to make announcements on the date of his debut, among other details.

Meanwhile, on the December 5 edition of RAW, Solo Sikoa, a nephew of Umaga, paid tribute to the WWE legend, using the Samoan Spike on Matt Riddle.

#1. Zilla Fatu is Roman Reigns' nephew

Roman Reigns and Umaga are first cousins, and Zilla Fatu, the former's nephew

The Anoa'i family is a vast Samoan wrestling tribe consisting of many prominent names who have previously worked for WWE. Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga and The Rock, among others.

Umaga's father, Elevera Anoa'i, is the brother of Roman Reigns' father, Sika. This makes The Tribal Chief and the Samoan Bulldozer first cousins, and Zilla, the former's nephew.

The Bloodline has been running the business for well over two years now, and Roman Reigns will be looking to bring in more members of the Anoa'i family to the faction, with The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) appearing in Hell in a Cell 2020, and Solo Sikoa being a recent addition.

Zilla Fatu has only begun, but in due time, he is destined for a better future upon signing up for wrestling training.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes