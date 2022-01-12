Is MLW star Jacob Fatu related to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Jacob Fatu is one of the most sought-after wrestlers on the independent scene. Fatu currently works for Major League Wrestling and is the longest-reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion, having carried the gold for 819 days.

Fatu is currently a member of the Contra Unit stable for Court Bauer's promotion. He has been performing for Major League Wrestling since 2019 and debuted at the SuperFight event in February that same year.

Due to the nature of his contract with MLW, Jacob Fatu is also able to still perform for different promotions. In recent times he has been seen competing for the likes of Game Changer Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling and PCW ULTRA.

In 2020, he was ranked #20 out of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500. This positioned him higher than the likes of MJF, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens.

So is MLW star Jacob Fatu related to current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Yes. He is a part of the Anoa'i family wrestling dynasty. His father is Sam Fatu, who competed under the ring names The Tonga Kid and Tama during his career. This makes him a cousin of The Usos and Roman Reigns.

Attitude Era Kid @XXrt345 Since it is Forbidden Door season and there is practically no dream matches left, lets do this... Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Since it is Forbidden Door season and there is practically no dream matches left, lets do this... Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu https://t.co/KUe7tqBhTp

In an interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. last year, Jacob Fatu discussed his place at the Anao’i family table:

"To answer that truthfully, where I sit at the table is just playing my position and playing my role at that time." said Fatu "If everybody just plays their position [and] plays their roles within the family, this legacy could go on."

He continued by stating that he believes he has done something innovative and created a new part of the table.

"Me in MLW. You got my brother Lance all around, but where I sit at the table, I think I actually created another part of the table that’s not actually connected to the table but is connected to the table. But can’t nobody really sit on this side of the table besides me. But it’s all love. We all eating together at the same table." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Has Jacob Fatu ever performed in WWE?

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT I chatted to Rikishi, Sefa Fatu, Jacob Fatu and The Tonga Kid at Starrcast II in 2019.



Cool that Sefa has now signed with WWE and Jacob is killing in MLW. The Dynasty! I chatted to Rikishi, Sefa Fatu, Jacob Fatu and The Tonga Kid at Starrcast II in 2019.Cool that Sefa has now signed with WWE and Jacob is killing in MLW. The Dynasty! https://t.co/AQGmVc2OX7

Fatu made his professional wrestling debut in 2012, meaning he has now been competing for ten years.

Also Read Article Continues below

During his career, he has never competed inside a WWE ring. Whether that changes in the future remains to be seen, but the talented performer will no doubt be looking to excel once again in 2022.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Jacob Fatu in WWE? Yes No 2 votes so far