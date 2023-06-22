How is Zilla Fatu related to Roman Reigns? Find out before his wrestling debut

Zilla Fatu, a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, is set to make his in-ring debut for Reality of Wrestling. Since this news has gone viral, fans are excited to see Fatu compete. However, this has also led to questions about how Fatu is related to Roman Reigns.

The answer to the question is, Zilla Fatu is the first cousin of Roman Reigns once removed since Reigns belongs to the generation before Zilla. Fatu shares the same relationship The Usos share with Roman Reigns.

He is the cousin of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Son of the legendary superstar Umaga, Fatu is also the nephew of WWE legend Rikishi. As is evident, Fatu belongs to a family with a great wrestling heritage, and fans will be excited to see what he can do in the ring.

Fatu is set to make his in-ring debut at Reality of Wrestling next month. The promotion is run by NXT commentator Booker T. Fatu will wrestle at ROW's Summer of Champions event on July 15th. This is indeed a step up for Zilla who had begun training with ROW last year in December.

From a genetic point of view, Zilla has everything to succeed as a wrestler. From being Umaga's son to having some of the most talented wrestlers around him, it will be interesting to see how Fatu develops in his career. Who knows, maybe someday, the 27-year-old can be a part of The Bloodline.

Zilla Fatu is walking on the same path as The Usos

As of today, The Usos are one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. Holding the record for the longest-reigning tag champions, The twin brothers are set to go down in history as one of the greatest. However, like every other wrestler, they too had to work their way to the top.

Interestingly, just like Zilla Fatu, The Usos too began their career at Reality of Wrestling. In fact, recently, Fatu acknowledged the same. Sharing an Instagram post that mentioned the rise of The Usos from ROW to the main event of Wrestlemania, Fatu captioned it and wrote:

"Big Facts [blood drop emoji]."

Based on this post, it seems like Fatu is drawing inspiration from his cousins. And if that's the case, it will be great for the 27-year-old considering the success of The Usos.

The Usos acknowledged Zilla Fatu on social media

When a wrestler is starting his/her career, being recognized by legends in the business can serve as great motivation. Such was the case for Zilla Fatu who was acknowledged by his cousins and WWE tag team legends, The Usos.

In December 2022, when it was announced that Fatu would begin his training at Reality of Wrestling, The Usos on Twitter, tweeted a post and acknowledged Zilla Fatu. They wrote:

"He’s up next."

While Fatu's in-ring debut takes place next month, the 27-year-old will be heavily motivated considering the legendary family he comes from. However, any success that Fatu will achieve in the ring, will be heavily dependent on how disciplined and hungry he is.

Poll : 0 votes