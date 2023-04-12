Zilla Fatu sends a message to top Bloodline members on social media

Anoa'i family member Zilla Fatu recently took to social media to send a message to Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The son of the late Umaga recently began his professional wrestling training at Reality of Wrestling, run by WWE legend Booker T. For those unaware, The Usos also started under the same facility.

Taking to Instagram, Fatu reflected on The Usos' incredible journey in the professional wrestling industry, as they recently headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

"Big Facts [blood drop emoji]" wrote Fatu

Check out a screengrab of Zilla Fatu's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr 🩸 Zilla Fatu sees the vision Zilla Fatu sees the vision ☝️🩸 https://t.co/40wZhARrRf

On Night 1 of WrestleMania, Jimmy and Jey faced the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The babyfaces won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, ending The Usos' historic title reign.

The Usos held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for over 600 days. During this time, they unified their belts with the RAW Tag Team Championship after a massive win over then-champions RK-Bro.

Bloodline member Jey Uso sent a two-word message on behalf of the faction

On RAW, The Usos picked up a big win over The Alpha Academy. Later that night, Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens in a singles match.

This eventually led to a massive brawl between The Bloodline and the team of Owens, Sami Zayn, and Riddle.

Taking to Instagram, Jey wrote the following on behalf of his brothers:

"Lions Out," he said.

Following The Usos' loss at WrestleMania, there seem to be more issues within the family. This could eventually lead to the twins betraying Roman Reigns at some point down the road.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa seems to be on Reigns' side amid tension within the family.

Could Zilla Fatu join The Bloodline at some point down the road? Sound off in the comments section below.

