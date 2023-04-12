Jey Uso sends two-word message after The Bloodline attacks top WWE Superstars on RAW

Jey Uso has sent a two-word message after The Bloodline once again set their sights on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Riddle.

This past Monday night on RAW, Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens in a singles match. After the bout, The Usos attacked Owens, only for Sami Zayn and Riddle to save the tag team champion.

The brawl ended with Sikoa coming to Jey's rescue as he saved him from taking a Helluva Kick. The Bloodline eventually retreated from the fight.

Taking to Instagram, Jey sent out a two-word message on behalf of The Bloodline. He also shared a photo of himself with his brothers.

"Lions Out," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

Jey Uso recently sent a heartfelt message to Jimmy Uso

At WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to the recently reunited team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Jimmy and Jey's loss has led to further friction within The Bloodline. Taking to Instagram, the latter sent a heartfelt message to his brother and once again pledged his loyalty to him.

"Nobody thought we would make it this far…but we did. Til the end," he wrote.

The Usos held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 622 days. In 2022, they defeated Randy Orton and Riddle to win the RAW Tag Team Titles to unify both titles.

Riddle, who returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, has resumed his feud with The Bloodline. This could eventually lead to a huge six-man tag team match featuring The Usos and Solo Sikoa against Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Reigns' storyline with Jey and Jimmy Uso will progress.

Do you think Jey and Jimmy Uso will leave The Bloodline and go against Reigns and Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

