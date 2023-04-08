"Til the end" - Jey Uso sends a heartfelt message to Bloodline stablemate after WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Sami Zayn in a huge singles main event. After the show, he sent a message to his brother and Bloodline stablemate, Jimmy Uso.

At WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Following their loss, neither Jimmy nor Jey have been on the best of terms with Roman Reigns.

However, Jey has once again expressed his loyalty to his brother, Jimmy. Taking to Instagram, The Right Hand Man sent out a heartfelt message via his latest post and even reflected on the twins' journey.

"Nobody thought we would make it this far…but we did. Til the end," wrote Jey.

What was Sami Zayn's cryptic message to Jey Uso?

Sami Zayn was in action against Jey Uso in a singles match on this week's SmackDown.

Prior to their showdown on the blue brand, Zayn took to Twitter to send out a cryptic message. While the former Honorary Uce refused to namedrop Jey or any of his former stablemates in his tweet, Zayn had a few interesting choices of words. He wrote:

"....but then again, you’re not to blame. You’re just a human, a victim of the insane."

Zayn's feud with The Usos began back at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when he betrayed Roman Reigns by hitting him with a steel chair.

This led to Jey being stuck in the middle, forcing him to pick a side between Zayn and his family. After weeks of conflict, the former tag team champion finally betrayed Zayn and aligned with his family once again.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, Zayn reunited with Kevin Owens, as the duo dethroned The Usos and ended their historic tag title reign.

