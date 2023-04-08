"You're not to blame" - 38-year-old WWE Superstar sends message to Jey Uso ahead of SmackDown

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar sent Jey Uso a message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Jey Uso will be in action on tonight's show but has to have a lot on his mind. The Usos' historic reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions came to an end this past Saturday night at WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn hit Jey with three Helluva Kicks in a row as Kevin Owens took Jimmy Uso out with a Stunner.

Night 1 of WrestleMania ended with Owens and Zayn receiving an incredible reaction from the crowd in Los Angeles as they posed with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Sami and Jey are scheduled to square off again tonight in a singles match and Zayn has sent a message before the clash.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter today to send out a message that was seemingly meant for Jey Uso. Zayn has consistently tried to get Jey to realize that Roman Reigns doesn't care about him in The Bloodline and appears to be still trying to get that point across.

"....but then again, you’re not to blame. You’re just a human, a victim of the insane," tweeted Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn ....but then again, you’re not to blame. You’re just a human, a victim of the insane. ....but then again, you’re not to blame. You’re just a human, a victim of the insane.

The WWE Universe reacts to Sami Zayn's message to Jey Uso ahead of SmackDown

While Sami Zayn's message was most likely directed at Jey Uso ahead of their match tonight, but of course the wrestling world had some fun with it and claimed it could be about a variety of topics.

Many fans joked that the message was about Vince McMahon's return to the company, while some thought it was for Cody Rhodes after his shocking loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. Sami suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber in February in front of his hometown crowd in Montreal.

The Bloodline storyline has captivated the WWE Universe for months and it may just be getting started. It will be fascinating to see if Sami eventually gets through to Jey and if The Bloodline finally begins to fall apart in the months ahead.

Do you think Jey will be a part of The Bloodline at the end of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes