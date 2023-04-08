5 ways Roman Reigns could punish The Usos for losing the WWE Tag Team Championships

WWE WrestleMania 39 ended on a high note for Roman Reigns, but the same cannot be said for his cousins, The Usos. In the main event of Night 1, Jimmy and Jey defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The challengers put an end to The Usos' historic title reign after Sami hit Jey Uso with three Helluva Kicks. Roman Reigns was able to defeat Cody Rhodes the following night to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Solo Sikoa interfered. The Head of the Table refused to speak to The Usos this past Monday on WWE RAW and appeared to be disappointed in their efforts at WrestleMania.

Listed below are 5 ways Roman Reigns could punish The Usos for losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

#5. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could stop paying for The Usos' catering

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Paul Heyman just lied to The Usos Paul Heyman just lied to The Usos 😳 https://t.co/wdVypdnSkx

The Usos tried to talk to Roman Reigns on RAW but The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, stopped the former champions outside his locker room. The Wiseman claimed that Roman and Solo were talking strategy for their match against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

He told The Usos that there was food waiting for them on the bus and that they had the night off. Heyman then informed Roman Reigns that he handled the situation as The Usos walked away.

The seafood seemed to put Jimmy and Jey at ease for the time being, but The Tribal Chief could prove a point if he stops paying for catering. The Usos not only lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, but they could be close to losing their meal ticket as well.

#4. Roman Reigns could treat Jimmy Uso better than Jey

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are scheduled to square off on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The two have a long history together and it was an incredible moment to see Sami finally get his revenge at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns may resent Jey for being the one who took the pinfall. Reigns could show favoritism towards Jimmy in order to get inside Jey's head. Things could get even worse for Jey in The Bloodline if he comes up short again tonight against Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown.

#3. The Tribal Chief could force The Usos to prove their worth to The Bloodline

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Roman Reigns showing up at the Usos hotel room tonight: Roman Reigns showing up at the Usos hotel room tonight: https://t.co/vOIHipkZq6

For the longest time, Jimmy and Jey were untouchable in The Bloodline as the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Their historic title reign lasted 622 days until they lost to Owens and Zayn in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Reigns doesn't appear to be ready to let The Usos rest on their laurels and could even begin to look down on the brothers now that they aren't champions. Roman could demand that The Usos do whatever he asks and the disrespect could lead to more friction within The Bloodline

#2. The Usos may not be let back in the group until they regain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Roman Reigns could assert his dominance over The Bloodline and tell The Usos to their face that they are not welcome inside The Tribal Chief's locker room until they have the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on their shoulders. Reigns seemingly already has a loyal soldier in Solo Sikoa, and could even pit The Enforcer of The Bloodline against The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey may have a long road ahead of them if they want to be welcomed back into The Bloodline by The Tribal Chief. It may not be worth it to them anymore. Without the titles, The Usos may finally realize how Reigns truly sees them.

#1. Roman Reigns could put The Usos in an impossible position

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Roman Reigns deserved an Oscar for this performance against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell Roman Reigns deserved an Oscar for this performance against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell https://t.co/AetBqjnOQ6

Roman Reigns essentially forced Jimmy and Jey into The Bloodline at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. Reigns battled Jey in a Hell in a Cell I Quit match and won after brutally attacking Jimmy Uso. Jey said "I quit" to spare his brother, and The Usos became indentured servants to The Tribal Chief.

If Jey questions Reigns' leadership anytime soon, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could put The Usos in an impossible position. Reigns could challenge Jey Uso to a match and make Jimmy the special guest referee. It would be a great feud for the champion and would put The Usos in an impossible situation.

Jimmy could be forced to betray his brother at the behest of Roman Reigns and it could ultimately lead to The Bloodline's downfall. On the other hand, it could make the group stronger than ever if The Usos accept that they will always be in Roman's shadow while in The Bloodline.

