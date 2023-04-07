Jey Uso reportedly set to further tension with Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown is WWE's first one after an eventful WrestleMania weekend, with Jey Uso and The Bloodline expected to be at the forefront of it. While Vince McMahon seems to be back in the mix, plans for Friday's show give hope that the company's top storyline won't be affected by it.

Roman Reigns refused to meet The Usos on RAW, likely because they lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief instructed Paul Heyman to send them to his private jet during the show.

According to WRKD Wrestling, SmackDown is set to feature a segment that will lead to further tension between The Wiseman and Jey Uso. However, they stated that things are volatile and may very easily change. Roman Reigns is not scheduled for the show.

"Please keep in mind that things are currently volatile and things can change on a whim: Currently, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for #Smackdown tomorrow night, but there is slated to be a segment that leads to further tension between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see if WWE sticks to this reported plan, as fans are eager for Jimmy and Jey Uso to break out of The Bloodline. The latter is particularly favored, as his feud with Roman Reigns in the fall of 2020 kickstarted the entire faction.

Jey Uso is set to main event WWE SmackDown against Sami Zayn

While the segment with Paul Heyman isn't confirmed, WWE has announced Main Event Jey will face Zayn on SmackDown. This has been a long time coming, even if they've already done battle in a tag-team setting at WrestleMania.

WRKD Wrestling further reported that the match will headline the show. Other things planned for this Friday's episode of the blue brand include Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders and LA Knight seeing "a new day."

WWE announced two other matches for SmackDown. The Brawling Brutes will renew their rivalry with Imperium in a six-man tag team match, while Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are set to face Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

