WWE kicked off WrestleMania 39 with a fantastic night of action. Night One delivered as promised, with several matches popping off perfectly at SoFi Stadium. But what was the best one?

We are spoilt for choice, as all seven announced matches did well to a certain extent. There was also an impromptu bout. Night One of The Show of Shows got better and better over time. WWE will do well to repeat this level of consistency tomorrow night.

Let's look at every match at WrestleMania 39 Saturday, grade them, and rank them from worst to best.

#8. The Miz vs. Pat McAfee - Impromptu match at WWE WrestleMania 39

This was simply a fun moment. WrestleMania 39 host, The Miz, held an impromptu open challenge which Pat McAfee answered. The former SmackDown commentator proceeded to defeat The A-Lister quite easily.

McAfee did get to display his unbelievable athleticism, which is always a positive. However, there wasn't too much to this match. Considering everything else WWE delivered on the show, it has to be at the bottom of the list by default.

Grade: B-

#7. Austin Theory vs. John Cena - WWE United States Championship

Theory won at WrestleMania 39.

WWE kicked off WrestleMania 39 with a pretty basic United States Championship match. John Cena may not be as quick as he used to be in the ring, but he had one job tonight; put Austin Theory over. The WWE legend did that to perfection.

The young star enjoyed a solid showing, dominating Cena for most of the match. Theory tapped out to the STF behind the referee's back before low-blowing his idol and pinning him with the A-Town Down. While decent, it felt a bit short at just 11 minutes and was simply ordinary.

Grade: B

#6. Damage CTRL vs. Lita, Trish Stratus & Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Bayley clashed at the heart of this match, as their months-long feud is finally over. The Man teamed with the past of WWE at WrestleMania 39, while The Rolr Model led the future into battle. The two horsewomen were both great, as were Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita held up too. All six women got a lot of shine here, with some exciting spots on display. The end saw Lynch hit a top rope Manhandle Slam on Bayley for the win. This match was simply a fun time that showcased everyone to the best of their abilities.

Grade: B+

#5. Men's WrestleMania 39 Showcase Match

All eight men in this match strived to put on a performance for the ages at WrestleMania 39. They executed multiple memorable spots throughout. This includes Chad Gable's impressive rolling German suplex on Braun Strowman. Meanwhile, the latter hit a splash from the top rope, much to everyone's awe.

Strowman's partner, Ricochet, was also at his usual best. The end saw The Street Profits emerge on top after Montez Ford hit a Frog Splash to reverse a pin on Angelo Dawkins. Despite the lack of stakes, the men's tag team showcase was a fun addition to the WrestleMania 39 card.

Grade: A-

#4. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Following their grand entrances, Rey and Dominik Mysterio constructed a compelling contest at WrestleMania 39. The father-son duo truly delivered, with some intense storytelling at ringside. Angie and Aalyah Mysterio played a part from the front row, reacting to Dom's obnoxious actions.

In the ring, Rey Mysterio took off his belt to spank his son. That was one of several fun moments, as the WWE Hall of Famer helped make this a great match. Dominik held his own perfectly and laid some nasty moves before the finish saw Bad Bunny deliver some justice.

The singer snatched a chain from Dom's hands, which led to Rey hitting the 619 for the satisfying win. A great way to end the Mysterio saga, or is it? The feud is likely not over. Expect Dominik to get his win back soon.

Grade: A-

#3. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

As expected, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul had an excellent match at WrestleMania 39. Both stars put on quite the show, with several impressive moves from both sides. Paul continues to prove how good he is in the ring, while Rollins is operating at a different level.

The final moments of this match were electric. KSI featured in a giant Prime costume, as Logan Paul accidentally hit him with a frog splash through the announce table. The internet sensation hit another one on The Visionary in the ring, but he kicked out.

In the end, Seth Rollins scored the win, causing relief among WWE fans at WrestleMania 39. Add this to his legendary collection of 'Mania in-ring masterclasses.

Grade: A

#2. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley went hard right from the start. They laid into each other with some stiff strikes and power moves, which only added to the realism of the contest. The WWE fans at WrestleMania 39 quickly caught on, too, as the atmosphere became electric.

Both superstars soared in the sky, while things only became more intense. And the match only got better once Charlotte kicked out of a Riptide. Ripley hung in there with The Queen as several near falls nearly ended her hopes.

In the end, The Eradicator hit a Riptide from the middle rope to finally earn the win after a gritty performance from both women. Charlotte Flair's reaction after the match told the entire story. She knew they had torn the house down at WrestleMania 39.

Grade: A+

#1. The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn main evented Night One of WrestleMania 39 against The Usos. And somehow, despite the ridiculously lofty expectations, they over-delivered!

The crowd was into the action right from the very start, with it being the culmination of one of the most emotional storylines in WWE history. The exchanges between Zayn and Jey Uso were particularly masterful, while Owens showed immense fire after his hot tag.

The speed would only pick up as finishers were hit all over the place. Jey even hit Sami with a Helluva Kick while we saw Stunners galore. The former Honorary Uce kicked out of the 1D; from then on, he and KO just took over.

Sami Zayn hit Jey Uso with three Helluva Kicks to finally deliver the Tag Team Championships for himself and Kevin Owens. The real-life best friends finally have tag gold in WWE. It was a long time coming, with now being the perfect time.

This match was on a different planet. Better than everything else at WrestleMania 39 and possibly the entire WWE in the past few years. Add another plus onto there!

Grade: A++

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : Will Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 be better than Night 1? Yes No 0 votes