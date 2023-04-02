WWE fans react as Charlotte Flair breaks character after losing title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair put on one of her greatest-ever matches at WrestleMania 39, as she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley. What she did after the match immediately captured the attention of fans online.

The Eradicator won after hitting a Riptide from the middle rope, ending a 24-minute barnburner between her and The Queen. As Ripley celebrated with the SmackDown Women's Title, the camera panned to Charlotte, who was down and out of the ring. She was in tears, openly smiling at her rival's big moment.

This is a departure from the animosity between both superstars on-screen during the build to The Show of Shows. That said, it was genuinely heartwarming to see Charlotte Flair so happy for Rhea Ripley, especially after the fantastic match they had.

Check it out below:

bri @romanspearme charlotte smiling for rhea after her big win :') charlotte smiling for rhea after her big win :') https://t.co/PO83JadVVn

WWE fans on Twitter were touched by this moment. Check out some of the reactions below:

sydney @heeljey charlotte smiling and clapping for rhea, love to see stuff like that charlotte smiling and clapping for rhea, love to see stuff like that https://t.co/FAT7okSQzD

Unmistakable Latin Flavor @PBSImpulse9 Charlotte smiling. She knows they both cooked. Charlotte smiling. She knows they both cooked.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania 39. If the two continue their rivalry, WWE could execute a double-turn based on the new champion's rise in popularity. The Eradicator might even leave The Judgment Day as a result.

Was the SmackDown Women's Title match the best one of WrestleMania 39 Night One? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

