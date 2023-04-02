Who won WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1?

The long-awaited WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 finally dawned upon fans on April 1, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The premium live event was once again split into two, with both nights scheduled for an exciting affair.

The first match of the night was between John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Both stars have hinted at a match over the past few months, and the RAW Superstar made sure to step up when The Cenation Leader began looking for a WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled for a title defense against Rhea Ripley. Both women have quite a history with each other, and a lot has happened since then. The Queen remained on top of her game, while The Eradicator only grew stronger. After winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, Ripley will see if she can also be one of the WrestleMania 39 Night 1 winner.

The Usos are also scheduled for an exciting Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. After the challengers kept trying to separate the real-life brothers, it would be interesting to see if the real-life brothers continue to keep proving that blood is thicker than water.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita won't be defending their titles, but they are set for an exciting match that many fans didn't think would occur. The duo will team up with Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL. The latter group made sure their rivals did not have the best Road to WrestleMania, and it would be interesting to see if they can continue with their plans until the event.

In a singles match, social media star Logan Paul will once again be in action tonight vs Seth Rollins. After weeks of torment on social media and past episodes of RAW, both stars are now looking to be a part of the WrestleMania 39 Night 1 winner.

Recently inducted Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is set to take on his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a highly personal bout. The younger Mysterio made sure to make his father's life a living hell, but the latter only had enough after Dominik's actions towards his family on SmackDown.

Finally, fans will also be treated to a jam-packed showcase match. Braun Strowman and Ricochet will go on to face The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and The Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag team action at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Winners of the WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 event

John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship: Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship.

WrestleMania Showcase match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits walked out the victors.

Logan Paul vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins: Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul.

