What historic record will be broken at WrestleMania 39? Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's rivalry explored

Rhea Ripley ensured her spot at the WrestleMania 39 event after winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble. She later revealed that her chosen opponent was none other than Charlotte Flair, who the challenger has had a long history with.

The first time the two women shared the ring together was during a November 2019 episode of SmackDown, en route to that year's Survivor Series. Ripley's team successfully defeated Flair, who was representing the blue brand, and RAW's representative Sasha Banks in the 5-on-5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Triple Threat elimination match.

They met again in 2020, but this time around, it was for the NXT Women's Championship. After Charlotte won that year's Women's Rumble match, Ripley suggested that The Queen should use her title opportunity for the NXT Title at WrestleMania 36.

On the second night of that year's Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhea lost the title. Still, their feud reignited the following year after Ripley returned to the promotion after solving her visa issues.

In their second feud for the title, IYO SKY joined them. The trio had an NXT Women's Championship wherein the Damage CTRL member was able to defeat both Rhea and Charlotte.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's upcoming WrestleMania 39 match is considered historic as this will be the first time a one-on-one women's rematch will be held at the event. This is certainly impressive, as their first encounter was also the first time an NXT Championship was defended at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhea Ripley sent a chilling message to Charlotte Flair ahead of their WrestleMania 39 match

The Eradicator made her announcement on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Instead of putting her focus on the red brand, she opted to return to her past, where she was unsuccessful in defeating Flair.

Rhea recalled the time she failed to defend her NXT Women's Championship a few years ago, definitely not forgetting their history. The challenger also added that the champion should enjoy her time as a titleholder on SmackDown while she still can.

“So, Charlotte, I advise you to enjoy everyone rising and bowing down to The Queen because they’re about to rise to Rhea Ripley! At WrestleMania, I put you in your place. Charlotte Flair... I choose you!” she said.

The rematch between the two superstars is certainly one that a lot of fans have been waiting for. For now, we will have to wait and see if a new SmackDown Women's Champion will be crowned at WrestleMania.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes