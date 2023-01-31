WWE RAW: Why did Rhea Ripley choose to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39?

This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley had to choose between Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair for her WrestleMania 39 title match. This was due to her victory in the Women's Royal Rumble match, allowing her to pick either the SmackDown or RAW Women's Champion as her opponent.

Ripley wasted little time making her decision. She picked Flair as the one, setting up a much-anticipated rematch between the two women. The SmackDown Women's Championship is the one she wants, and The Queen is the one standing in her way.

So why did The Nightmare pick Ric Flair's daughter and not the EST of WWE? If you are wondering why, read on to get your answer.

Rhea Ripley explained why she chose Charlotte Flair as her opponent at WrestleMania 39. She spoke about her history with the SmackDown Women's Champion, remembering the time she lost to the experienced superstar at WrestleMania 36.

Ripley gave Flair her props and called her the natural order of things. She then stated that she exists to disrupt the natural order of things. As such, The Nightmare picked The Queen as her opponent of choice, setting up a hot title match at WrestleMania Hollywood. In short, the reason for the pick was the rich history between the two women and a desire for revenge.

Rhea Ripley's message to Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair was one of the best parts of RAW this week. This pick comes from years of bottled-up frustration, and it will be epic to see the showdown with renewed hostilities.

Ripley sent a rather bold message to Flair on RAW. She called her out and told her to enjoy her last few days as SmackDown Women's Champion, because come WrestleMania 39, she would be taking the title from her.

“So, Charlotte, I advise you to enjoy everyone rising and bowing down to The Queen because they’re about to rise to Rhea Ripley! At WrestleMania, I put you in your place. Charlotte Flair....I choose you!”

The Judgment Day member is looking to upset the natural order of things and usher in a new era of dominance in women's wrestling. She has looked unstoppable for a while now, and it will take everything The Queen has and more to take her down. We are eagerly waiting for the latter's response.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes