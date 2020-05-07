Rhea Ripley

Looks like this week in WWE has been all about surprise returns, as following the return of AJ Styles from this past episode of Monday Night RAW, former NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley also made her comeback to TV for the first time since her crushing title loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Here is Ripley's response to her return:

Rhea Ripley returns to WWE NXT

In this week's episode of WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair was on course to defending the NXT Women's Championship for the first time since her historic win at WrestleMania 36. However, what was bound to be a dream match rather ended abruptly when the champion used a kendo stick on challenger Io Shirai and ended the match via disqualification.

As The Queen proceeded for further damage on the challenger, her arch-rival Rhea Ripley made her surprise return to WWE NXT and made the save for Io Shirai, as 'The Nightmare' made sure Flair retrieved from the assault.

Shortly afterward, Ripley was interviewed backstage during which she claimed that she would like to invoke her rematch clause for the NXT Women's Championship, only to get interrupted by Shirai.

'The Genius of the Sky' being the heel she is, decided to take no favors and proceeded to ignite a brawl against Ripley and by the looks of it, we're probably heading towards a mega Triple Threat Match between Shirai, Ripley, and Flair.

Nevertheless, Rhea Ripley's return to NXT has certainly made things a lot more interesting in the women's division.