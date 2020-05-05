AJ Styles returns; Qualifies for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

He is back from the dead

The WWE Universe was in for a shock of a lifetime as AJ Styles returned on RAW tonight and won the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

This is the first time we are seeing The Phenomenal One after The Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. AJ Styles would come out last after Humberto Carrillo put up an effort herculean effort throughout the entire bout. However, The Phenomenal One made him tap out to the Calf Crusher and punch his ticket to the Money in the Bank PPV this coming Sunday.

After the match, AJ Styles would attack Carrillo and made his intentions very clear regarding the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Phenomenal One said that he would anything to win the briefcase even if it means throwing someone off the roof of the WWE Headquarters.

AJ Styles on RAW

As mentioned above, this AJ Styles' first match on RAW after his incredible Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately for The Phenomenal One, The Deadman buried AJ Styles and many thought he would be gone for a while.

AJ Styles is certainly a big-time addition to this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match given its unique setting.