"It's an honor for me" – Trish Stratus talks competing alongside best friend at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE legend Trish Stratus was a guest on Vibe 105.5 FM for a recent VIBEtalks segment. During her interview, the Hall of Famer spoke about her match at WWE WrestleMania 39, and teaming up with best friend Lita.

The Quintessential Diva last competed in the ring at SummerSlam 2019 where she was defeated by Charlotte Flair. This will be her first match in the ring in almost four years.

Trish Stratus will team up with Lita and Becky Lynch for a bout against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at The Show of Shows. The Hall of Famer mentioned that she is honored at the prospect of teaming up with her best friend Lita again. The two have known each other for 23 years.

"It’s an honor for me to do this with my bestie. Like for us to come back this many years later and you know 23 years we’ve been here now. And to be able to do it together, to have a WrestleMania moment together is so much fun."

The Quintessential Diva added that the two are enjoying traveling together and making the most out of the opportunity.

"We’re traveling together, we’re enjoying it, we’re taking the moment, we’re passing the torch together whatever it is, right, we’re doing it together and it’s really fun to do that with Amy," Stratus said. [4:39 - 5:02]

Trish Stratus and Lita shaped the way fans know women’s wrestling today. They have had countless matches together and ensured that fans got to enjoy each one of them.

Trish Stratus is excited about the generational aspect of her match at WWE WrestleMania 39

In her interview with VIBEtalks, Trish Stratus also opened up about having superstars from three different wrestling generations in the ring at WrestleMania 39.

She added that she and Lita were the past, while Bayley and Becky Lynch represented the present. The legend said that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were the future of WWE, and the match would highlight that aspect of the booking.

"I love that the unique thing about this match is you have this generational thing happening. So, you have the past, present, and then the future represented, right? Lita and I from the past, you have Becky [Lynch] and Bayley from the present, and you have the future in Dakota [Kai] and IYO [SKY], so I think that dynamic is so interesting to see the different styles." Trish said.

It’s no secret that WWE brings back some big names for WrestleMania events each year. Trish Stratus and Lita will have the tall task of competing alongside some of the best and most athletic women in the ring this year.

