Trish Stratus opens up on "unique" and "generational" aspect of upcoming WrestleMania moment with WWE legends

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently joined Vibe 105.5 FM contributors Giancarlo Aulino and Aaron Zaretsky for a VIBEtalks segment. During the interview, Stratus discussed her match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Stratus is one of the most well-recognized female wrestlers in the industry. The Hall of Famer has made sporadic appearances and competed in one-off matches since her retirement. She will join Lita and Becky Lynch for a bout against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. It will be one of the biggest women’s matches fans will look out for.

During her appearance on VIBEtalks, The Quintessential Diva said she was looking forward to her match at WrestleMania as it would define three different generations in wrestling.

"I love that the unique thing about this match is you have this generational thing happening. So, you have the past, present, and then the future represented, right? Lita and I from the past, you have Becky [Lynch] and Bayley from the present, and you have the future in Dakota [Kai] and IYO [SKY], so I think that dynamic is so interesting to see the different styles."

Trish and Lita inspired Becky and Bayley to get into wrestling.

"To see Becky and Bayley like to get in the ring, you know, to be alongside or be against us knowing that we are the ones that inspired them to get in the ring is very cool and how will that play out. I think it's gonna make for a very interesting match," said Stratus. [3:58 - 4:27]

Trish Stratus' last WWE match came against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. The legend will shake off any in-ring rust to ensure that she can match up with her opponents at The Show of Shows.

An NXT Superstar wants to face Trish Stratus at WWE WrestleMania

Trish Stratus is all set to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year against the team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. There are many other superstars in the locker room who want to have a match against The Quintessential Diva at a WrestleMania event down the line.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton revealed she would like to face Stratus in a match at WrestleMania someday.

"Anybody? Trish Stratus, for sure. I'm very excited as Trish is such a role model and I look up to her. She made women's wrestling back then and I'm so looking forward to this match. It's going to be awesome," Stratton said. (From 15:15 to 15:45)

Tiffany also sees Trish as a role model and wants to face her on the big stage someday. It would be great to see the Hall of Famer pass the torch to Stratton before she hangs up her boots.

