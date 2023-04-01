Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens address WWE WrestleMania 39 main event controversy

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens recently addressed the controversy surrounding who would main event the first night of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns will be the main event of the second night in Hollywood. Meanwhile, controversy has been surrounding the main event of the first night. While many fans believe the Undisputed Tag Team Titles match between The Usos and Zayn & Owens should be the main event, others think the SmackDown Women's Title match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley is the one that deserves the spot.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Kevin Owens addressed the controversy.

"Well, I'll say this from my end of things. We say we're headlining. What closes the show? As far as I know, we don't know. But headlining, where I use that term because like what you just said is what means the most to me. So, people feel like we should be last. We've put forth the most compelling story. We've worked so hard. And I say we but I'm lucky to be where I am because I'm reaping the rewards of the work that this guy (Zayn)'s done over the last year and The Usos have done over the last year," he said.

Owens stated that he believes The Usos and Zayn's work was not given enough credit until recently.

"Like those guys worked so hard for the last year. And a lot of times I would say until recently, I feel like that work went almost not unnoticed but underappreciated. But now everybody can see how good they are, how amazing they are, and I'm just lucky to be a part of it, I think. So, the fact that everybody feels like we should be last, we should go on main event, whatever you wanna call it, that's the most important thing to me because that's how people feel," Owens added. [8:49 - 9:55]

Check out the entire video down below:

Sami Zayn says his story with The Bloodline has carried WWE for a year

Despite Kevin Owens' comments about his role in The Bloodline storyline, Sami Zayn believes his best friend was a crucial component. Meanwhile, the former Honorary Uce agreed with what KO said about main eventing the first night of WWE WrestleMania 39.

In the same interview, Zayn stated that the best story wins, pointing out that their storyline carried WWE for a year:

"I agree a 100% that, I mean headlining, main event, whatever, these sometimes are bragging terms. But in my opinion, best story wins. This has been the story that has carried the company for a year. It's broken records with seemingly every metric we have. (...) You know, I try not to get in the mud when it comes to this stuff. I've been pretty good in my career, but not slinging mud and not talking trash. My thing's always been like when you're the best, you don't have to tell people you're the best. So, we'll just see where it all ends up, but I think the story has spoken for itself," he said. [10:42 - 11:32]

Please credit ESPN and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

