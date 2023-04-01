WWE has reportedly revealed the WrestleMania 39 Night 1 main event to four SmackDown stars

There are still a lot of questions about which match from SmackDown will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, the cards for both nights have been officially announced. Fightful Select may have found out who is headlining the show.

On the latest edition of Fightful Select, some insight was given into the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. It was reported that there was an idea from some higher-ups to put the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair as the main event. However, most people backstage operated on the assumption that the Undisputed Tag Team Title match between The Usos and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn would close the first night.

The report stated that the four members of the Tag Team Title match might have been told that they were headlining Night 1, while Flair and Ripley haven't been told they were headlining.

If true, this will mark the first time in WWE history that the tag team titles have headlined the show. It's the sentimental favorite for the spot because of how long and important the story has been to WWE TV - unlike Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, which has had little to no build-up behind it.

The report also noted that it would be the first time a superstar of Syrian descent headlined WrestleMania.

SmackDown will have both WrestleMania main events this year

As we know, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will be headlining Night 2 of WrestleMania - making it the third year in a row that the main event of Night 2 has been from SmackDown.

Whether it's the undisputed tag team title match or the women's title match, the main storylines have been from the blue brand.

Which match do you want to see headline Night 1? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

