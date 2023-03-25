WWE legend punches Dominik Mysterio after he threatens his sister and mother during SmackDown

Legendary luchador Rey Mysterio ran out of patience and finally laid his hands on his son Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The industry veteran finally reached his breaking point after The Judgment Day member has been at loggerheads with his father over the past few months. Since turning on Rey at Clash at the Castle, Dominik has been accusing his father of not being there for him, even putting his hands on the legend.

Things took a turn for the worse on the latest episode of SmackDown. After interfering in Rey's match against LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio entered the ring to challenge his father once again at WrestleMania.

Later, Dom Mysterio turned to his mother, who was in the crowd, and asked her what it was like to be married to a coward. He then asked her if she knew she was married to a deadbeat.

Dominik's mother tried to talk some sense into him, but he told her to shut up after calling his sister "stupid" on television. The legendary luchador had enough of Dom's disrespect toward the Mysterio family. He approached his son and struck him down with a right hand.

Rey Mysterio took the mic and finally accepted Dom's WrestleMania challenge as the fans erupted in cheers. It remains to be seen how the story will unfold at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will beat Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section below.

