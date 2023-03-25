40-year-old star humiliates Rey Mysterio following interference on WWE SmackDown

Future WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio suffered a massive upset at the hands of LA Knight on tonight's SmackDown due to Dominik Mysterio's intrusion.

Last week on the blue brand, Mysterio lashed out at LA Knight after the latter asked the legend for permission to fight Dominik during a backstage segment.

The 40-year-old's attempt to kill two birds with one stone backfired. WWE brilliantly displayed his brash attitude when he said he'd be a "deadbeat dad" to get along with Rey Mysterio, earning himself a punch from the legend.

After their verbal altercation, the future Hall of Famer encountered LA Knight tonight on SmackDown.

During their match, as the former WWE Champion took control and headed to the top rope, Dominik Mysterio appeared on the entrance ramp, distracting Rey. Later, Mysterio headed to the top rope and hit a senton on his opponent.

Knight tried to hit back and take Rey down, but he countered and hit a DDT. In the match's closing moments, the future WWE Hall of Famer went for a 619 finisher, but Knight intercepted.

Rey went for it again, but Dominik caught his foot from ringside. The 40-year-old star took the opportunity and rolled Rey Mysterio up and picked up the win!

It remains to be seen how the legendary luchador will get back at the former Million Dollar Champion.

