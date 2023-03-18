What did Rey Mysterio say to LA Knight on WWE SmackDown? We translated it so you don't have to

Wrestling fans were left stunned when Rey Mysterio lashed out at LA Knight on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown. The legend usually carries a calm head above his shoulders, but he lost his cool in an instant on The Defiant One.

Rey has refrained from fighting his son Dominik so far to put an end to their family feud. However, during a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown, LA Knight asked the legend to give him permission to fight Dominik. He wanted to teach the kid a lesson to honor Rey and also book a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card.

LA Knight's plans to hit two birds with one stone backfired on him. WWE showcased his brash attitude brilliantly when he said he would be a "deadbeat dad" to get along with Rey Mysterio, earning himself a punch from the legend. The Luchador retorted by saying something in Spanish, which left Knight and the fans perplexed as to "what did he say?"

"No te metas conmigo, c**rón. Cuidado con lo que dices," retorted Rey.

As it turns out, Rey Mysterio's scathing words on the WWE SmackDown backstage segment carried some profanity. The whole sentence translates to:-

"Don't mess with me, bi**h. Be careful with what you say!"

After the heated conversation with the future Hall of Famer, LA Knight will now face him next week on WWE SmackDown. He has been on a losing streak as of late. Fans are furious about the situation and it remains to be seen who comes out on top next week.

Who are Rey Mysterio and LA Knight rumored to fight at WrestleMania 39?

Dominik Mysterio has been hot on the trail of Rey Mysterio since his heel turn at Clash at the Castle. After joining The Judgment Day, he has constantly interfered in Rey’s matches as was seen three weeks ago when The Master of the 619 was left destroyed in the middle of the ring by his opponent Karrion Kross and son Dominik.

Although Dominik's constant demands for a fight with his father have been in vain, they are speculated to lock horns at the Show of Shows. WrestleMania Hollywood is the perfect stage to end the father-son saga. Meanwhile, LA Knight is rumored to fight a legendary six-time World Champion.

Reports indicate that Stone Cold Steve Austin has been pitched for a program with the former Million Dollar Champion. The Texas Rattlesnake hasn't confirmed his availability though. He would make up for a great opponent to the trash-talking Knight, who has been devoid of a rival since his feud with Bray Wyatt.

