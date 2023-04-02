Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 win may lead to a massive WWE in-ring return after 15 months

Rey Mysterio earned sweet payback at WrestleMania 39, as he defeated Dominik Mysterio one night after headlining the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony. The events that preceded his cathartic victory have set things up nicely for the coming month.

Internationally acclaimed singer Bad Bunny was at The Show of Shows. He was a guest commentator on the Spanish desk for the father-son match. The Grammy Award winner got involved in the finish, stopping Dominik from using a chain and allowing Rey to hit the 619 for the win.

With WWE's next premium live event being Backlash in Puerto Rico, this might be the set-up for Bad Bunny's in-ring return. He has already been announced to host the show on May 6, so why not wrestle in a high-profile contest too?

Based on the events of WrestleMania 39, the singer could team with Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. The latter is of Puerto Rican descent and has a history with Bad Bunny, with the two teaming up at 'Mania two years ago to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

The Latin icon returned to WWE in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he and Rey Mysterio formed a brief alliance. While Bad Bunny hasn't wrestled since then, he would slot in nicely alongside the Master of the 619. However, whether the babyfaces win is another question. Dominik Mysterio needs his win back.

Rey Mysterio could make Bad Bunny an honorary LWO member after WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE can cement this alliance on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 39, with Bad Bunny potentially being associated with the Latino World Order. Rey Mysterio brought back the faction after 24 years last night, presenting LWO t-shirts to Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

This sets up several exciting storylines for Mysterio following WrestleMania 39, possibly culminating with a 'passing of the torch' match between him and Escobar. Could Bad Bunny's potential in-ring return cause some tension between the two of them? It will also be interesting to see how Dominik factors into the Latino World Order situation.

