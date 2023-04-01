Tonight's go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 featured some big moments. But the biggest one may have been the return of the Latino World Order. It instantly caused a storm of excitement on Twitter, with fans praising Triple H's decision to bring the faction back.

Rey Mysterio presented LWO shirts to Santos Escobar and the rest of Legado Del Fanstama backstage during SmackDown, officially joining forces with them to revive the popular group. The original Latino World Order debuted WCW in the late '90s as a mockery of the nWo, with notable members including Eddie Guerrero, Hector Garza, and Mysterio himself.

While there were some rumblings about it before SmackDown, most WWE fans were pleasantly surprised. They are excited to see what the LWO will do following WrestleMania 39. One user said Eddie would be proud. Meanwhile, another one can't help but wonder how Rey's son, Dominik, fits into this situation.

Legado Del Fantasma will definitely be at ringside for Rey vs. Dominik at WrestleMania 39 tomorrow. However, it remains to be seen how they will factor into the match's finish.

It will also be interesting to see how Triple H books the revived Latino World Order following WrestleMania 39 if it is a long-term idea. Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and the rest could engage in some exciting stories after the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame headliner potentially puts over his son tomorrow night at SoFi Stadium.

