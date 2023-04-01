Create

Rey Mysterio reforms a historic faction on SmackDown with current WWE Superstars

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 01, 2023 07:29 IST
Rey Mysterio has reformed a historic faction in WWE
On this week's edition of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio reformed the Latino World Order with Santos Escobar and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma.

At WrestleMania 39, Mysterio will be in a singles competition against his son Dominik Mysterio. The two will collide after months of back-and-forth.

In his feud against The Judgment Day, Mysterio found allies in the form of Santos Escobar and his group. On the blue brand, the future Hall of Famer presented the Legado Del Fantasma members with their LWO shirts.

LWO: Latino World Order 🇲🇽Legado Del Fantasma has @reymysterio's back and he has theirs. 🤝 @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @deltoro_wwe @joaquinwilde_ #WrestleMania #SmackDown https://t.co/dfpFxyRnIC

The original version of the Latino World Order consisted of many popular and legendary wrestlers, including Eddie Guerrero. The group primarily worked under WCW and also included the likes of Hector Garza, LA Parka, and Rey Mysterio himself.

The Latino World Order debuted back in 1998 and was a mockery of the New World Order faction. The group was eventually disbanded in 1999.

Latino World Order! #LWO@reymysterio @EscobarWWE @ZelinaVegaWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe #SmackDown https://t.co/4zvRXdB7MD

Escobar, Zelina Vega, and the rest of the now-former Legado Del Fantasma weren't originally booked on the WrestleMania 39 card. However, the WWE Universe can expect Escobar and the rest of the Latino World Order to be in Rey's corner on Night 1 when he faces Dominik Mysterio.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
