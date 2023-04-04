Roman Reigns refuses to meet The Usos backstage on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 

Tensions remain high within The Bloodline on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, as Roman Reigns seemingly wants nothing to do with Jimmy and Jey Uso anymore. This could be a direct consequence of The Usos losing their Unified Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

As the twins made their way to The Tribal Chief's locker room, Paul Heyman greeted them right outside. He said that Reigns had stepped out to have a chat with Solo Sikoa ahead of their blockbuster RAW main event against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Heyman then told The Usos that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wanted them to get on his private jet early and enjoy all the seafood they wanted.

The Wiseman returned to the locker room, saying, "I took care of it, my Tribal Chief," implying that Reigns had instructed him to send his cousins home because he didn't want to interact with them.

It looks like WWE is moving forward with more dramatic friction between Roman Reigns and The Usos. With him retaining his world titles at WrestleMania 39, The Head of the Table could enter a new level of gaslighting and manipulation. However, one must wonder how much will be too much for Jimmy and Jey.

Things are in motion for an epic betrayal down the line, especially with Jey Uso refusing to say that he loves Roman Reigns. We might be in the final stretch of the entire Bloodline story, with the RAW after WrestleMania 39 setting things up quite nicely.

What's next for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39 and tonight's RAW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

