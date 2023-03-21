Watch: Jey Uso rejects Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned this week on WWE RAW and the cracks in The Bloodline were still ever present. After Jey Uso accepted a match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, he was asked to speak to his cousin backstage.

Jey Uso walked out of The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble after refusing to beat up Sami Zayn. The tag team champion has since been on and off in terms of his involvement with the stable, even refusing to appear alongside his family. However, he returned a few weeks ago to betray Zayn and once again stand tall alongside Reigns and co.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jey, and Reigns exchanged words before the latter grabbed Uso's leg and noted that he loved him, clearly something that he expected a response from, but Jey looked at Paul Heyman several times before leaving.

There was a time when Jey wouldn't have thought about returning the same sentiments. However, the fact that he didn't respond with "I love you too" may lead to the belief that Jey still has a big issue with his Tribal Chief.

Reigns and Jey have been at odds before and WWE could be looking to reignite this storyline in the near future.

Uso has been through the wringer over the past few months and made it clear that he has only returned to The Bloodline for his brother Jimmy. This could be the start of another issue between Reigns and Uso heading into SummerSlam.

After Jey left, Paul Heyman asked Reigns whether he got the answers he was looking for. The world champion noted that he did. It remains to be seen how this will shape up heading into WrestleMania.

