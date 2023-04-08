Popular Bloodline member may be the only WWE Superstar who can dethrone Roman Reigns

A member of The Bloodline may be the only WWE Superstar capable of dethroning Roman Reigns after his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend. The crowd was ready to see The American Nightmare finish his story and capture the championship his father, Dusty Rhodes, was never able to win. However, it was not meant to be as Solo Sikoa hit Rhodes with the Samoan Spike while the referee was distracted and Reigns followed it up with a Spear to win the match.

The Tribal Chief appears to have the loyalty of Solo Sikoa, but that may not be the case with Jey Uso. Jey was forced into The Bloodline at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 after Reigns brutally attacked Jimmy Uso. Reigns locked Jimmy in a Guillotine Choke and Jey quit the match to rescue his brother from the hold.

Reigns is now giving The Usos the cold shoulder after they lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania. Jey has already proven that he is more than capable of holding his own against The Tribal Chief and may finally decide that he has had enough.

Jey was torn when Sami Zayn left The Bloodline, but ultimately remained with the group. However, the disrespect The Usos are being shown by The Head of the Table following their loss at WrestleMania could finally get him to stand up to Reigns.

The champion has been preoccupied with Cody Rhodes for months and may have lost sight of the fact that Jey could still be waiting for the perfect time to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns sends message after WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns sent the WWE Universe a message after his shocking victory in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The entire crowd at SoFi Stadium was ready to celebrate a new champion being crowned, but it was not meant to be. Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event on Sunday night and there appears to be no end to his title reign in sight.

After WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and said that The Bloodline was just getting started.

Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Cody Rhodes on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare will get another shot at the title or if his loss at WrestleMania 39 will haunt him for years to come.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should have won the title at WrestleMania? Are you interested in a feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso? Let us know in the comments section below.

