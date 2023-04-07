Undefeated star, family vs. family - 5 realistic challengers for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania against Cody Rhodes.

The next night on RAW, Rhodes pushed for a rematch before he was handed a tag team match instead, before his own partner Brock Lesnar turned on him. This leaves Reigns without any kind of challenger as we head towards the Biggest Party of the Summer.

With four months to go until SummerSlam, there is plenty of time for WWE to set up some worthy storylines for The Tribal Chief.

#5. Jey Uso

Something began building on WWE RAW this week when Roman Reigns refused to see The Usos following their WrestleMania loss. The former Tag Team Champions were under the impression that he was busy, but it was made clear that this wasn't the case, and it could begin the build for another huge Bloodline angle.

Many WWE fans believed that The Bloodline would cost Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but the story appears to have moved forward, and if Jey Uso finally leaves his family, he could be the man standing across the ring from Reigns at SummerSlam.

#4. Bray Wyatt

WWE has four months to restore the hype that surrounded Bray Wyatt when he returned at Extreme Rules last year. Wyatt and his puppets were prepared to wreak havoc on WWE, and fans pushed for him to be put against Reigns in a war against families.

Wyatt's hype has died down over the past few months, and he missed WrestleMania, but SmackDown following the biggest event of the year could see the return of the former WWE Champion and the build towards the biggest match of his career.

#3. Gunther

While Gunther seems to be the most realistic challenger, given that he is undefeated and has Imperium to help eliminate the numbers game in The Bloodline, some fans are hoping this rivalry does not happen yet.

Gunther appears to be in the middle of being built to become the conqueror of the conqueror in Brock Lesnar. Currently, The Ring General has been on a fantastic run in the company and has made it clear that he wants to face Lesnar, and with the seeds already planted, it would make sense for him to be kept away from Reigns and not become another victim of his streak.

#2/1. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar could face Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have just entered a feud of their own following RAW, but with Backlash, Saudi Arabia, and Money in the Bank all set to take place ahead of SummerSlam, there is plenty of time for the two men to settle their differences.

Lesnar was told that he couldn't face Roman Reigns again following his loss last year at SummerSlam, but a loophole to this could be that it's a triple threat and not a one-on-one match. Also, if it's revealed that Paul Heyman asked him to attack Cody Rhodes, that could be enough to put him back into contention.

Who do you think is the most likely challenger for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

