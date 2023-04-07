Wrestling veteran thinks Triple H will continue pushing top star to face Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Chief Content Officer Triple H will have a lot of decisions to make after Cody Rhodes failed to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that The Game will continue to push The American Nightmare to face The Tribal Chief.

It must have been a tumultuous few weeks for Triple H heading into WrestleMania as he tried to book the winner of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Rhodes. He had to make the decision that led to Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to continue his 930-plus day reign as Universal Champion.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns storyline. He stated that with The American Nightmare not winning, the story will still have the edge. The legend added that The Game might want to push Rhodes in that vein.

"It doesn't [Reigns-Rhodes story] have that same edge to it if he [Cody Rhodes] had won. Now it still has the edge. And they're going to play off that. Triple H said it right, the story is never finished." [2:30 - 2:43]

You can watch the full video below:

What did Triple H tell Roman Reigns before his match at WrestleMania 39?

Triple H has undoubtedly been very impressed with the man who he faced seven years ago in the main event of WrestleMania 32.

The Game revealed on the post-WrestleMania conference call what he told Roman Reigns before his match against Cody Rhodes. He stated that The Tribal Chief is "operating on a different level."

"I tell him this all the time and I told it to him again tonight, he's operating on a different level."

With Cody Rhodes now potentially set to face Brock Lesnar in the coming months, it remains to be seen who Roman Reigns' next challenger is going to be.

What do you think The King of Kings has planned for the end of Roman Reigns' run? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes