What Triple H told Roman Reigns before he met Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

Triple H had some interesting words for Roman Reigns before his match with Cody Rhodes tonight at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief walked out of The Show of Shows with his head held high.

Soon after, Triple H spoke about Reigns during the post-WrestleMania conference call. Here's what he said:

"I tell him this all the time and I told it to him again tonight, he's operating on a different level."

Roman Reigns is now on his way to surpassing 1000 days as Universal Champion

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020 after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Over the past three years, many men have attempted to dethrone Reigns but none of them have managed to put him down. Cody Rhodes was another competitor who was determined to defeat Reigns but couldn't do the job in the end.

It remains to be seen what happens next now that Reigns has smashed another WWE Superstar at The Show of Shows. He is on the greatest run of his career and it seems like there's no one on the roster who can stop him at this point.

