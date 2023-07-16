[WATCH] Zilla Fatu hits popular WWE Superstar's finishing move in his debut match

Anoa'i family member Zilla Fatu recently made his in-ring debut at the 2023 Reality of Wrestling Summer of Champions event.

He secured the victory in his first-ever match by hitting the Samoan Spike. The move is the current finisher of WWE star Solo Sikoa, and more importantly, it was also used by Fatu's father, the legendary Umaga.

Fatu joined the Reality of Wrestling promotion last December and started training under Booker T. He is the cousin of WWE stars Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Check out the video of Fatu winning his debut match with the Samoan Spike:

Rikishi previously spoke about Zilla Fatu and gave him some advice

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spoke about Zilla Fatu right after the upstart joined the pro wrestling business under Booker T's wing.

In a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi said that Fatu was in good hands as he was training with Booker. He also mentioned that the up-and-coming wrestler wanted to "try the family business."

"I'm proud to say my younger brother Umaga, his youngest son, Zilla Fatu, real name Isayah, he's out there with Booker T in Houston, Texas. So he's under [sic] good hands. He wanted to try the family business."

Rikishi further gave some vital advice to Fatu, asking him to listen to Booker T.

"My advice to him is get in there and shut your mouth," Rikishi added. "Listen to Booker and just soak everything up like a sponge."

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle Zilla Fatu makes his pro wrestling debut at Reality of Wrestling!

While Fatu is still in the early days of his career, he has much potential, especially considering his family heritage in the pro wrestling business.

Fatu's family members in WWE are currently part of one of the best storylines in all of professional wrestling, courtesy of The Bloodline Civil War.

What do you think of Fatu using the Samoan Spike? Sound off in the comments section below.