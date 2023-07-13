WWE legend Rikishi says another Samoan has joined the wrestling business – and he debuts this week (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has given his thoughts on the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join the wrestling business.

Zilla Fatu, the son of Rikishi's late brother Umaga, recently began training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion. He will make his in-ring debut at ROW's Summer of Champions show at the Humble Civic Center in Texas on July 15.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rikishi addressed whether any more Samoan wrestlers are waiting in the pipeline:

"I'm proud to say my younger brother Umaga, his youngest son, Zilla Fatu, real name Isayah, he's out there with Booker T in Houston, Texas, so he's under good hands. He wanted to try the family business." [3:50 – 4:10]

Watch the video above to hear the former Intercontinental Champion answer whether he could return to WWE to fix The Bloodline's problems. He also offered his opinion on Solo Sikoa using Umaga's former finishing move, the Samoan Spike.

WWE legend Rikishi shares his advice for Zilla Fatu

As the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos, Rikishi has overseen the development of many family members in the wrestling business.

The 57-year-old believes Zilla Fatu has the potential to make a name for himself if he listens to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

"My advice to him is get in there and shut your mouth," Rikishi added. "Listen to Booker and just soak everything up like a sponge." [4:12 – 4:18]

Booker T is widely viewed as one of the most respected trainers in the wrestling business. Rikishi owns a wrestling school of his own, the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, which he has run for the last 15 years in Los Angeles, California.

