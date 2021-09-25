When will we see a Britt Baker-Adam Cole alliance in AEW?

AEW certainly has its fair share of real-life couples. You've got Cody and Brandi, along with The Blade and the Bunny. Now, both Adam Cole and his better half, Britt Baker, are in the same promotion.

While AEW has not-so-subtly referenced their relationship, the two have not been directly involved in a storyline together as yet. They've been kept separate, with Baker focusing on defending the AEW Women's Title and Cole hanging out with his Elite buddies.

The only bridge between them thus far has been Tony Schiavone, who has drawn the ire of Cole for being Britt's friend.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has proven that she is a star in her own right, and she doesn't need any help from her famous significant other to 'get over.' And Cole is already on a rocket ship to stardom in AEW all on his own, as well.

Still, the idea of putting them together is intriguing.

You have a legit couple who are both championship calibre athletes. They can both cut spectacular promos and get genuine emotion from the audience. It's very easy to envision them as the 'First Couple of the Elite'.

AEW has this perfectly set up if they want to pull the trigger on it.

Baker has endeared herself in some way by buddying it up with beloved AEW announcer Tony Schiavone. Their hilarious 'adopted child' angle has led to some hilarious vignettes, including them, doing an interview while getting pedicures together.

Now with the arrival of Cole, it gives AEW the chance to throw some drama into this comedic storyline. He's already berated Tony and thrown him out of the ring, repeatedly talking down to the legendary broadcaster.

The tension between her two favorite guys will eventually force Baker to make a decision. And you just know, it will end up being a swerve on Tony. In this whole storyline, he will be the fall guy to solidify the bond between the couple.

It makes perfect sense to put Baker and Cole together on television. The entire AEW audience already knows they are involved, and the pairing would only make each one of them stronger individually.

It may not happen soon, but eventually, there's going to be a time to put these two together, BAY-BAY!

Also Read

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Alan John